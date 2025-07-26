JOHOR BAHRU, July 26 — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has transferred another two elephants caught in Kampung Sri Lukut, Kahang, Kluang to a suitable habitat yesterday.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the elephants were part of nine caught in an operation on July 14, with four of them having been sent to a suitable location on July 23, a juvenile elephant sent to the elephant sanctuary in Kota Tinggi to be trained into a guide elephant and the remaining two will be transferred on July 28.

“The biggest transfer in the history of the state was also assisted by special elephant units from another state and is hoped that it will reduce human–elephant conflict in affected areas,” he said in a statement last night, adding that the transfer took five hours.

Perhilitan also previously reported that they received 699 complaints involving elephants in Johor between 2020 and 2024, with 228 from Kluang, making it a hotspot for human–elephant conflict in the state. — Bernama