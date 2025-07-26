KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) denied entry to 99 foreign arrivals at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 yesterday after they failed security screenings.

The agency’s corporate communications unit said that the arrivals were denied entry to the country as a result of detailed checks of over 400 individuals in a special seven-hour operation targeting high-risk flights.

“Those denied entry were all men, 80 Bangladeshi, 10 Indians and nine Pakistani. They were denied as they failed to meet immigration checks, including having suspicious reasons for visiting and travel records.

“They underwent further documentation processes before being deported to their countries of origin according to existing legal procedures,” the agency said in a statement today, adding that the checks involved background screening, checks on travel documents and individual interviews.

AKPS also stressed that such enforcement measures would be stepped up periodically as a proactive strategy to tackle human trafficking and abuses of social visit passes. — Bernama