PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to foster a culture of respectful and civilised debate in the Dewan Rakyat, free from insults and profanity.

Expressing his admiration for the participants of the 2025 Prime Minister’s Cup Debate Finals, Anwar commended their eloquence, confidence, thoughtful use of facts, and measured arguments — qualities he said should be emulated by parliamentarians.

“I am very proud of the quality of the debate, and I couldn’t help but wonder - why shouldn’t Members of Parliament learn from this? If we wish to debate, we must first master knowledge, analyse it, process it, and present it effectively.

“These young participants demonstrated an impressive standard of debate, and I salute them. Debate is not merely about speaking well; it is about the ability to understand, analyse, and articulate ideas clearly. That is precisely what I believe our Members of Parliament should learn to emulate,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, also praised the current generation of students for their strong command of the Malay language and their ability to engage in discussions with depth, knowledge, and understanding.

The prime minister said that values such as manners and ethics must be integral to the national education system, as the vision of building a Madani Malaysia cannot rely solely on technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation, and emerging technologies.

“When we talk about a Madani nation, it must be founded on values and ethics, as articulated by Sheikh Taha Jabir Al-Alwani in his work Adab al-Ikhtilaf,” he said.

Acknowledging the complexity of today’s challenges and the need for future generations to master new knowledge, Anwar stressed that such advancement must be grounded in tradition, human values, and ethical principles.

“We train our children not only to master new knowledge but also to uphold the values of faith, ethics, and local culture. Without this balance, we risk merely replicating the model of Western countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 50th edition of the debate saw Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Kajang crowned champion in the Malay language category, while Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah emerged victorious in the English category. — Bernama