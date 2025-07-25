KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The ‘Turun Anwar’ rally this Saturday is the culmination of Perikatan Nasional (PN)’s mental block to present ideas as an alternative to the alleged accusation that the “government has failed to manage the economy”.

Political Secretary to Finance Minister Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim said current figures and reports showed that the country’s economy is recovering and growing consistently, thus burying their baseless claims.

“Growth, inflation, unemployment rates, investment volumes are being demonised because of hatred and greed.

“This is clear evidence of how they have failed to argue and propose alternatives to the various good policies that we have translated,” said the Angkatan Muda Keadlilan (AMK) chief in a tweet on X yesterday.

He said while the country’s leaders are working hard to develop the country, the opposition has chosen the path of fighting, and even to this day they have failed to present a candidate to replace Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

However, Muhammad Kamil said the MADANI government upholds freedom, especially to assemble peacefully, while informing that the prime minister has given assurances that there will be no intimidation from the authorities.

“However, demonstrating just to hate Anwar Ibrahim physically shows how weak, shallow and inept their politics are in the face of our agility in translating the wishes and desires of the people now,” said Kamil. — Bernama