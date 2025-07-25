KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Several key roads in the city centre could experience traffic diversions for tomorrow’s #TurunAnwar rally, police said today.

Among the roads set to be affected are Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Kinabalu, Bulatan Sultan Mohamad, Bulatan Dato’ Onn, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak, and Jalan Lebuh Ampang.

Other impacted routes include Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Raja, Jalan Hishamudin, Jalan Lebuh Pasar Besar, and Jalan Hang Kasturi.

Acting KL Police Chief DCP Datuk Mohd Usuf Jan Mohd said the rally is likely to cause congestion in the city centre.

“Vehicle diversions will be activated if conditions require it to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety of all road users,” he said in a statement today.

The rally is expected to begin from five main gathering points — Masjid Negara, Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad, Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru, and Kompleks Sogo.

Participants will then proceed to Dataran Merdeka, where the main assembly is set to take place.

The police chief urged the public to plan their travel ahead to avoid traffic disruptions.

He also advised commuters to use public transport and to comply with instructions from traffic police stationed at affected areas.

Earlier today, Transport Minister Anthony Loke issued a similar call for would-be attendees to choose public transport in order to minimise disruption to the flow of traffic in the city.