GEORGE TOWN, July 25 — Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz heads the list of 1,530 recipients of state awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the 84th birthday of Governor of Penang, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, tomorrow.

Tengku Zafrul will be honoured with the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN), which carries the title Datuk Seri, followed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Penang Malay Association President Tan Sri Dr Mohd Yussof Abdul Latiff, and MMAG Holdings Berhad Executive Chairman Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador.

A total of 17 individuals will be awarded the Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri (DGPN), which also carries the title Datuk Seri, including Penang State Secretary Datuk Zulkifli Long, Transport Ministry Secretary-General Datuk M Jana Santhiran, Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, and national badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Meanwhile, 11 individuals will be conferred the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri (DMPN), and 118 will be awarded the Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri (DSPN), both of which carry the title of Datuk.

Among the recipients of the DMPN are the Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team (AMLA) Head Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali, Integrity and Standards Compliance Department Director and former Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, as well as the Legal Aid Department Director-General Datuk Norazmi Mohd Narawi.

Penang Malay Association Chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Hamid, Honorary Consul of Brazil in Penang Datuk Chin Lye Kheng, Penang Hokkien Kongsi Trustee Datuk Lawrence Lim Hua Kwang, and Pipesway Furniture Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk M Chandra Kumar will also be conferred the DMPN.

Among the recipients of the DSPN are Penang Legal Adviser Wan Nor Sakina Saad, Lands and Mines Office Director Dr Faizal Kamarudin, Syariah Chief Judge Za’im Md Yudin, and Penang High Court Judge Kenneth Yoong Ken Chinson St James.

Orthopaedic Consultant at Loh Guan Lye Specialists Centre, Dr Goh Eng Tat, social justice artist K Gunabalan, and Kwong Wah Yit Poh Press Bhd General Manager Lee Hin Chan will also receive the DSPN.

A total of 85 individuals will be conferred the Darjah Johan Negeri, Bintang Cemerlang Negeri (43), Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (222), Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (371), Pingat Jasa Masyarakat (641), and Pingat Bakti Setia (18).

Penang State Legislative Assembly Speaker and Chairman of the State Government Official Ceremonies Committee, Datuk Seri Law Choo Kiang, announced that the investiture ceremony will be held from tomorrow until July 30.

In a statement today, he stated that this year, 150 individuals will receive state orders, and 1,380 others will be conferred medals and honorary awards during the four-day ceremony, comprising members of the state and federal civil service, politicians, corporate figures, members of non-governmental organisations, local entrepreneurs, and members of volunteer bodies.

All ceremonies and official events in conjunction with Tun Ramli’s 84th birthday, initially scheduled for July 12, were postponed due to a clash with the 269th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers. — Bernama