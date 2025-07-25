KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) today urged the Ministry of Education (MOE) to take stronger action against bullying, saying current efforts fall short of protecting students.

Children’s Commissioner (CC) Dr Farah Nini Dusuki said schools must become safe spaces again, warning that fear and violence are becoming normalised.

In the span of one week, three disturbing cases involving 13 to 15-year-olds have emerged, including a student who jumped from a school building and a serious assault, she said.

The Children’s Commissioner said she contacted the MOE to confirm if the cases were under review and found the ministry was aware but had yet to act decisively.

“While the CC welcomes these efforts, the CC urges the MOE to take more concrete and immediate action.

“In reviewing the MOE’s Guidelines for Handling Bullying in Schools (launched in 2023), the CC notes provisions requiring engagement between the parents of the bully and the victim,” she said in a statement.

She raised doubts about whether teachers investigating bullying cases were properly trained or supervised.

The guidelines require parental involvement but there are concerns about the consistency and outcome of such engagement, she added.

Dr Farah also called for more proactive school monitoring, particularly in dorms, halls, and prefect rooms where abuse may occur.

Statistics from MOE show a worrying trend, with over 11,000 students involved in nearly 6,000 bullying cases in 2023 alone.

Dr Farah then insisted that the education system must do more to protect students and uphold their right to a safe learning environment.