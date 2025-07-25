KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Six civil society organisations today rejected Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s bid to use a meeting with them to help justify the “Turun Anwar” protest tomorrow.

In a joint statement, Bersih, C4 Center, Ideas, Projek Sama, Pusat Komas and Transparency International Malaysia said their meeting with Hamzah on July 1 had nothing to do with any political rally.

They said they had attended the meeting to present proposals on institutional reform and not to endorse any political campaign.

“We reject any mid-term change of government through the back door, like the Sheraton Move that threw the country’s politics into disarray,” the said in the joint statement.

The organisations expressed concern that their meeting was cited by Hamzah during a press conference in Parliament yesterday to indicate support for tomorrow’s protest.

They stressed that institutional reform must not be hijacked for political purposes or used to create instability.

While affirming the right to assemble, they warned that lasting reforms would not be possible without political stability.

The statement pointed out that all parties — either in government or opposition — stood to benefit from meaningful and long-term reform.

They said any administration that gains power through undemocratic means would lack the clarity or strength to implement reforms.

The groups then urged the Opposition to play a constructive role as a check and balance, rather than destabilise the political system.

“Opposition also is duty bound to the rakyat as check and balance for the betterment of the nation,” they said.

They reaffirmed their commitment to pushing for reforms and pledged to continue engaging all political parties on the issue.