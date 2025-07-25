SHAH ALAM, July 25 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has detained six individuals in connection with the controversial eHati marriage motivation programme held from Sept 27–30 last year at a convention centre here.

JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the suspects, two men and four women aged between 26 and 47, were picked up in Shah Alam on July 18.

He said investigations were opened under Sections 7 (false doctrine), 8 (false claims), 10 (insulting Islam) and 16 (unauthorised religious publications) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995.

“The investigation was launched following suspicions that a ritual or ceremony contrary to Islamic teachings was held during the programme,” he said in a statement yesterday.

To date, JAIS has recorded statements from 38 witnesses and identified 282 participants whose statements will also be taken. Three books and three VCDs seized from the event have been submitted to the Selangor Mufti Department for review.

He said a comprehensive investigation into the programme’s full content and module is ongoing, and findings will be submitted to the Selangor Syariah Prosecution Department for further action.

On July 16, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed reports of nude scenes involving four women during a segment called ‘Queens Night’.

That same day, six individuals, including the husband-and-wife founders of the programme and their child, were remanded for three days to assist in a separate investigation into indecent behaviour and minor offences. — Bernama