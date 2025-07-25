SHAH ALAM, July 25 — The forest fire in several areas in Selangor is now under control, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said, however, the focus and attention on monitoring in peatland areas is still being carried out as the risk of fire is greater and difficult to control.

“There were three fire incidents, namely in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Kajang and Seri Gombak. But Alhamdulillah they were brought under control immediately.

“We are currently monitoring the situation in Kuala Kubu Bharu to ensure that it does not continue. What we are worried about is in the peatland area, because if (a fire) occurs, it will take a long time and involve a larger operation,” he said.

He told reporters after officiating the third Children’s Book Festival at the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Complex here today.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the state government through the Public Health and Environment Exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin and the State Disaster Management Unit had been mobilised to monitor the haze situation on a daily basis.

He said the monitoring also included more frequent patrols in hotspots and high-risk areas so that fires, in particular, would not recur.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Selangor Children’s Book Festival 2025, Amirudin said that the third edition proved the state government’s commitment in strengthening the book industry ecosystem, especially in the children’s segment.

He said that apart from organising the general book festival which is usually held every year, Selangor also focused on organising a special book fair for children to open up more space for local publishers to market their works.

He said more than 160 stalls were set up in this year’s book fair, including book publishers as well as various agencies and organisations related to children, with an estimated 80,000 visitors expected to enliven the four-day fair starting yesterday at the PKNS Complex. — Bernama