JITRA, July 25 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has urged the Kedah government to step up efforts to remove the state from the top four nationwide for drug addiction rates.

He said that, based on addiction rates per 100,000 population, the most affected districts include Pendang (Kedah), Kuala Krai (Kelantan) and Bachok (Kelantan), while Terengganu recorded the highest rate among states, followed by Perlis, Kelantan and Kedah.

“Data from the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Health Ministry and rehabilitation centres, analysed using United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime methods, show Kedah remains among the states with the highest drug abuse rates,” he said.

“We are no longer in an era of finger-pointing or complacency. Every leader, at the level of government, mosques, community organisations, or schools, must play an active role in addressing this drug crisis,” he said at the launch of the 2025 National Anti-Drugs Day Commemoration ceremony at Dataran Darulaman here today.

Also present at the event, officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stressed that the drug problem is no longer a political issue but a shared responsibility, and tackling it effectively requires three key elements.

“First, we must abandon the denial syndrome and acknowledge the severity of the problem. Second, we must recognise that no single entity can solve it alone. Third, we must show the commitment to adapt and enhance existing approaches for a more integrated and holistic response,” he said.

However, Saifuddin acknowledged that logistical challenges remain, particularly in securing maritime routes.

“Eighty percent of drugs enter Malaysia by sea, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency is now tasked with monitoring a vast area of 680,000 square kilometres,” he said, adding the Home Ministry has submitted a request to the Prime Minister for additional enforcement equipment.

“The government is also strengthening international cooperation through intelligence sharing and joint regional operations with ASEAN and the United Nations. This year alone, RM480 million has been allocated to AADK operations and the management of rehabilitation centres. We are now seeking an additional RM500 million to further reinforce these efforts,” he said

Saifuddin also noted that from an enforcement standpoint, Malaysia already has strong legal instruments in place, such as the Dangerous Drugs Act and the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act, which were both amended last year to impose stiffer penalties on traffickers and syndicates. — Bernama