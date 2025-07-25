BANGKOK, July 25 — Malaysians in Thailand are advised to avoid non-essential travel to seven provinces bordering Cambodia, as border checkpoints and adjacent tourist sites in the area have been closed amid escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In an updated advisory on Friday, the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand said this followed a travel notice by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) stating that border checkpoints and adjacent tourist sites had been closed to ensure public safety and national security.

The seven provinces are Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

“The restrictions apply to entry and exit through all checkpoints in restricted areas, travel on roads adjacent to the border, and visits to viewpoints and observation areas near the frontier,” the statement read.

The embassy advised all Malaysian citizens in Thailand to remain alert, exercise caution, and stay informed by monitoring local media and updates from the embassy.

“Malaysian travellers are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel to the seven affected provinces.

“Those already in these areas are urged to plan their routes carefully to avoid restricted or disputed zones. Approach the nearest police station or contact the Tourist Police at 1155 if assistance is needed, and register with the Malaysian Embassy for timely updates and support,” the statement added.

In case of emergency or for assistance, Malaysian citizens may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok via telephone at +66 87 028 4659 or email at [email protected]. — Bernama