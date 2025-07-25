KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has encouraged participants of tomorrow rally at Dataran Merdeka to use public transport to reduce congestion in the city centre.

He said all public transport services including trains will continue operating as usual on the day.

Loke stressed that the Madani government upholds the right to peaceful assembly, even for groups opposed to the administration.

“We must not return to an era that suppressed democracy to the point of shutting down Parliament,” he said.

He added that public transport must keep running to ensure that the majority of Malaysians can carry out their weekend plans without disruption.

Loke took the opportunity to remind Klang Valley users that the subsidised MY50 travel pass can now be renewed online via the Touch ‘n Go app.

He also highlighted the RM6 MyCity Pass, which offers unlimited daily travel on LRT, MRT, BRT, Monorail and Rapid Bus services, and will be digitised by year-end.

The minister then repeated his call for all rally-goers to ride public transport and help ease traffic flow in the capital.

City police previously said they will not close any roads for the rally, but will deploy additional manpower to 15 train stations in the vicinity to facilitate movement.