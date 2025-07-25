JOHOR BAHRU, July 25 — North-South Expressway (PLUS) users are expected to begin enjoying six-lane convenience as early as next year when a four-kilometre stretch of the Kulai to Sedenak highway widening project is opened in phases.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the stretch was part of Phase 1, Package 1, involving a 14-kilometre widening project from Kulai to Sedenak costing RM249 million.

“Construction work began on June 28 last year and is expected to be fully completed by June 28, 2027. As of now, project progress stands at 16.44 per cent compared to the original schedule of 20.02 per cent, a delay of 3.58 per cent.

“Therefore, the state government has held discussions with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), PLUS Malaysia Berhad, and the contractors involved to ensure the project is back on schedule by this September,” he said in a Facebook post today.

For Phase 1, Package 2, the widening works covering seven kilometres from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam began on June 22 with a cost of RM160 million, and is currently at the initial construction stage. The project is expected to be completed by Dec 22, 2027.

Meanwhile, for Phase 2 involving a 16-kilometre stretch from Simpang Renggam to Machap, the main contractor was appointed on July 1 and is expected to commence site work this Sunday, July 27. This phase costs RM439 million and is slated for full completion by July 27, 2029.

The highway widening project is implemented to improve traffic flow along the main southern route of the country and support the state’s infrastructure development agenda under the Maju Johor 2030 initiative. — Bernama