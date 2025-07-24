KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The government has launched the “Bersama Malaysiaku” campaign in conjunction with the upcoming National Day celebrations, inviting the public to contribute to a national photo archive that celebrates everyday Malaysians.

From today until September 30, Malaysians can participate by uploading their photos to the official campaign website.

Selected entries will be featured across the Prime Minister’s Office social media accounts, various government platforms, television broadcasts, and digital billboards nationwide.

In a briefing today, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, senior press secretary to the prime minister, said the campaign invites Malaysians from all walks of life to submit photographs that capture moments of service, unity, and national pride.

The initiative aims to spotlight the ordinary citizens whose daily contributions drive the country forward.

“This country was built by its people — from rice fields to skyscrapers. The progress we see today stems from the sacrifices and hard work of everyday Malaysians,” said Tunku Nashrul.

“The aim is to remind the nation that independence is not just a historic milestone, but an ongoing journey driven by all of us.”

The campaign also complements the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), which Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to table in Parliament on July 31.

“The new plan outlines a vision for a compassionate, fair, and inclusive Malaysia, where every contribution — no matter how small — is recognised as part of the nation’s development,” Tunku Nashrul added.

As the nation enters the National Month, the government is calling on citizens to celebrate with “a single image that carries a million meanings,” symbolising Malaysia’s shared journey and future.