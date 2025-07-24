KOTA BHARU, July 24 — Police have apprehended a man who had been on the run for the past three years in connection with the murder of a seven-month pregnant woman in Kampung Repek, Pasir Mas, in June 2022.

Pasir Mas police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said the suspect was nabbed together with another man at about 7pm by a team from the General Operations Force (GOF) 7th Battalion in Kampung Bukit Lata, near Jeram Perdah, Pasir Mas.

He said the GOF was conducting an operation to track down a vehicle before arresting two men, both aged 24, including the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of the pregnant woman.

“Both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The suspect, who is from Kampung Pak Jak, Pasir Mas, has been remanded for seven days until July 30 to assist in investigations. Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali issued the remand order, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said when contacted today.

In June 2022, a 26-year-old woman trader, who was seven months pregnant, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

She was discovered in a Nissan Cefiro car by the roadside in Kampung Repek. — Bernama