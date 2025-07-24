KUALA KRAI, July 24 — A married couple was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with two offences involving the trafficking and possession of cannabis and methamphetamine two weeks ago.

No plea was recorded from Wan Muhamad Aziem Ashraf Wan Mustafa, 31, and his wife Wan Matraf Azlinda Wan Mat, 49, as the charges fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the first charge, the couple is accused of trafficking 67.75 kg of cannabis by the roadside at Padang Sembilan here, at approximately 4am on July 11.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

For the second charge, they are accused of possessing 15.1 g of methamphetamine at the same location, date, and time.

The charge is framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and up to nine strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mazlinda Mohd Nor appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented. The court fixed September 23 for case mention and submission of the chemistry report. — Bernama