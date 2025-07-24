KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) has launched a Legal Aid initiative for parties with cases before the Industrial Court of Malaysia.

In a statement today, Kesuma said the initiative is a collaboration between the Industrial Court, Malaysian Bar, Sabah Law Society, and the Advocates Association of Sarawak.

The measure was officially announced by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim during the Industrial Court appreciation dinner held at a hotel last night.

“In Peninsular Malaysia, eligible parties may obtain this legal assistance through the Bar Council Legal Aid Centre,” the statement read.

It stated that the eligibility for the service is based on a Means Test, which takes into account income and financial commitments such as housing loans, monthly rent and cost of living.

Kesuma clarified that no legal fees will be charged, and applicants are only required to bear direct expenses such as lawyers’ transportation, photocopying and statutory declarations, as the Industrial Court will not impose any filing fee.

Applicants must provide proof of residence, salary slips, utility bills and confirmation letters. Monthly household income, after expenses, must not exceed RM1,000 for married couples and RM800 for single applicants.

In addition, asset limits apply: total property value must not exceed RM75,000, with specific caps of RM4,500 for motorcycles, RM15,000 for cars and other assets and RM5,000 in savings.

“The management reserves the right to evaluate applications on a case-by-case basis,” the ministry stated.

In Sabah and Sarawak, the service is offered through the Sabah Law Society and the Advocates Association of Sarawak, respectively, subject to their eligibility criteria.

“This initiative reflects the Industrial Court’s ongoing commitment to ensuring greater, more inclusive access to justice, particularly for workers and employers in need,” Kesuma said. — Bernama