KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry plans to table a policy paper in August proposing amendments to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

He said one of the key areas under review is Section 13, particularly the issue of bailable, non-bailable and unbailable offences.

“There are currently 73 offences listed under Sosma that allow for detention. Through our engagement sessions so far, we have identified at least 13 offences that we intend to eliminate from the list of offences that permit the use of Sosma,” Saifuddin said during the winding-up session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He also added that the engagement sessions are still ongoing.

Responding to suggestions by Jelutong MP RSN Rayer on whether a special court should be set up to handle Sosma cases, Saifuddin said the ministry remains open to all proposals.

“These sessions give ample space for stakeholders to present justifications and rationales. If the proposal is found to be a reasonable form of improvement, we will study it thoroughly,” he said.