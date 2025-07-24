PAPAR, July 24 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has prepared briefing notes and a memorandum to be presented to the Cabinet to address the shortage of personnel in the national healthcare sector, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the ministry is committed to resolving the filling of 4,352 positions to meet the healthcare needs of the people, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

“We are aware that the shortage of personnel is a real issue and must be addressed. I am personally committed to expediting the appointment process for those currently on contract to be absorbed into permanent positions without having to wait by cohort.

“We are identifying ways to reduce this deficit or close the gap, and to implement redistribution or resolve the long-standing issue of maldistribution. I have inherited this situation, but I am determined to address it within a reasonable timeframe,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Community Engagement Day event at the National Information Dissemination Centre in Kampung Langkuas, Kinarut, near here yesterday.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Ministry of Communications Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, and MOH Secretary-General Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad.

When announcing government initiatives for Malaysians yesterday, the Prime Minister said the government would expedite the filling of 4,352 positions at healthcare facilities, including the appointment of contract doctors this year, in response to urgent needs in the country’s healthcare sector.

However, Dzulkefly clarified that the responsibility for position appointments does not lie with the ministry, but rather under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Department (JPA) and Public Services Commission (SPA), though he is confident these agencies are committed to fulfilling the staffing needs of the health sector.

He added that the MOH is also striving to boost the morale of healthcare staff by maintaining the 42-hour work week for nurses, housemen (PPS), and medical officers (MOs). — Bernama