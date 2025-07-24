KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Hillview exit (Exit 3308A) from the Duta–Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke) will be fully closed overnight from 11pm to facilitate road resurfacing works on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2).

Concessionaire Kesturi announced that the closure will continue until 5am tomorrow, affecting traffic heading towards Taman Melawati and Ulu Kelang.

During this period, an alternative route via a U-turn in front of Plaza Flamingo Ampang will be activated to ensure continued traffic flow.

The closure also affects several adjoining routes, including the U-turn from Gombak to Setapak near the AU roundabout and the exit to Setapak from Keramat AU.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow signage on-site, and heed instructions from traffic personnel.

Duke apologised for the inconvenience and thanked users for their patience and cooperation during the works.