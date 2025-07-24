GEORGE TOWN, July 24 — The Penang Port Commission (SPPP) has announced free ferry services for Malaysians on Aug 31 as well as Sept 15 and 16 in conjunction with National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Its chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the initiative supports the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, particularly the move to declare an extra public holiday on Sept 15 in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration, which will be held at the PICCA Convention Centre in Butterworth the next day.

“The free ferry service offered on these three important dates reflects SPPP’s commitment as the Port Authority and Regulatory Body, along with Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) as the port operator, in encouraging Malaysians to use public transport when commemorating key national events.

“In addition, this initiative will also help ease the burden on Malaysians,” he said in a statement today.

Yeoh also welcomed the government’s strong commitment to introducing strategic measures that not only help ease the cost of living but also reflect a deep appreciation for and recognition of all Malaysians. — Bernama