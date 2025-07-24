PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — Only Kuala Selangor recorded an unhealthy Air Pollution Index (API) reading as of 3 pm this afternoon, believed to be affected by transboundary haze, said Environment director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar.

In a statement today, he said the Department of Environment’s (DOE) API reading recorded two areas having good air quality status while 64 areas recorded moderate air quality status.

“The deterioration in air quality in the affected areas is still affected by transboundary haze. There have been no major fires that could cause local haze,” he said.

Based on a report by the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) based in Singapore yesterday, Wan Abdul Latif said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) 20 satellite images found that there were 42 hotspots detected in Sumatra and 91 hotspots detected in Kalimantan.

Apart from that, he said, there were 13 hot spots detected in the country, 11 in Sarawak and one each in Pahang and Terengganu.

“DOE has increased enforcement and daily patrol activities to areas with potential for open burning activities as well as monitoring API readings from time to time,” he said.

He said the National Open Burning Action Plan and the National Haze Action Plan (PTJK) had been activated to coordinate the actions of government agencies in addressing the issue of open burning and facing the national haze situation.

“All landowners are advised to closely monitor areas that are prone to catch fire such as landfills, forests, peatlands, plantations, agricultural and industrial areas.

“Landowners are also asked to take steps to prevent encroachment by irresponsible parties that cause open burning either for specific purposes or accidentally,” he said.

Wan Abdul Latiff said the DOE, together with the ministry and every agency involved in haze disaster management, would always act quickly and responsively based on the actions listed in PTJK.

Among the actions that need to be implemented is to stop all activities outside the classroom when the API reading exceeds 100 while schools, kindergartens and nurseries are immediately closed when the API reading exceeds 200.

“The public is reminded not to carry out open burning or allow their land or premises to be entered or encroached upon by irresponsible parties that cause open burning for specific purposes or accidentally,” he said. — Bernama