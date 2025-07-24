GEORGE TOWN, July 24 — Penang police have received instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office to complete their investigation into a doctor who has been arrested four times over alleged indecent acts, including the molestation of a female patient.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the 43-year-old doctor was previously arrested in connection with three cases reported in the Timur Laut district in February and March, while the latest case was lodged recently in the Barat Daya district.

“For the three cases reported in the Timur Laut district, we have completed the investigation and submitted the papers to the DPP’s office for further action and instructions.

“However, we recently received instructions from the DPP’s office to include (the fourth case) and complete the overall investigation. We are currently working on it before resubmitting the papers to the DPP,” he told a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Regarding the latest case in the Barat Daya district, in which the doctor was alleged to have molested a female patient, he said police would record several statements to complete the investigation papers.

Mohd Alwi said the incident was believed to have taken place at a private clinic in Bayan Baru, near here, where the doctor was doing a locum.

According to him, the doctor had previously served at a government hospital in the Timur Laut district before being transferred to a government clinic in the Barat Daya district following his arrest over allegations of indecent behaviour.

The doctor was arrested for the fourth time at the Barat Daya district police headquarters at 8pm on Monday after being called in to assist in an investigation into a report lodged by a woman who claimed he had instructed her to remove her top before touching both her breasts during a consultation at a private clinic.

Mohd Alwi said the man was remanded for three days until July 23 to facilitate the investigation under Section 354 of the Penal Code before being released on police bail pending the completion of the investigation papers.

The media had previously reported that the doctor was arrested three times over allegations of indecent behaviour involving three female victims at a government hospital and two private clinics in the Timur Laut district. — Bernama