KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Four motorcyclists were killed following an accident along Km262 of the North-South Expressway near the Seremban exit.

The incident, which occurred around 3 am, also involved nearly a dozen others from a motorcycle convoy who sustained various injuries, the New Straits Times reported.

Three of the motorcyclists are believed to have died at the scene, while another was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Videos of the aftermath have circulated on social media and WhatsApp since this morning.

One video, believed to have been taken by a passing motorist, shows the bodies of three individuals lying motionless on the road, debris scattered across the carriageway, and several damaged motorcycles on the road shoulder.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof confirmed that four people had died in the crash.

“Investigators are currently working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident. A full statement will be issued,” he was quoted as saying.