KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has identified six Malaysians who were detained by Cambodian authorities on suspicion of attempting to smuggle nearly 62 kilogrammes of cannabis to the United Kingdom via Phnom Penh International Airport on July 16.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects were all men aged between 27 and 70.

He said preliminary information regarding the arrests was obtained through the Foreign Ministry, but no official notification had been received from the Cambodian authorities to date.

“PDRM will work with the Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian Embassy in Cambodia to obtain further details and investigation outcomes from the Cambodian authorities. Further investigation will be carried out to identify the syndicates involved,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

He said initial investigations had yet to determine whether the case was linked to any international drug trafficking syndicates operating from Malaysia.

In a related development, Hussein advised Malaysians to be more cautious and not to fall easily for online job offers promising high salaries, especially those involving the delivery of packages overseas without knowledge of their contents.

He also reminded the public to remain vigilant against the modus operandi of international drug syndicates that target Malaysians as drug mules.

Yesterday, The Phnom Penh Post reported that the six men were arrested by Cambodia’s Anti-Drug Department in collaboration with customs and airport authorities, with the drugs found in four suitcases.

The suspects were believed to be planning to travel to London via Hong Kong.

All six are expected to be charged under Article 40 of Cambodia’s Law on Drug Control. — Bernama