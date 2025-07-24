KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed gratitude to Malaysians for their continued patience and support as his administration works to restore the nation’s finances and address the lingering effects of past scandals.

This comes in the wake of recent revelations by investigative journalists Bradley Hope and Tom Wright, who disclosed that Malaysia’s actual losses from the 1MDB scandal could total up to US$18 billion (RM75.9 billion).

The prime minister said this figure underscored the scale of the damage inherited by the Madani government.

“From the very first day the prime minister took office at the end of 2022, he remained committed to repairing the country’s financial standing so that he can better serve the people,” said the prime minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, in a livestream today.

With the country’s financial position now gradually stabilising, Tunku Nashrul said the government has begun rolling out targeted assistance to ease the public’s burden amid global economic uncertainties.

“The prime minister said that these measures were made possible only through disciplined governance and improved fiscal space.

“The prime minister also extends his sincere apologies for delays in fulfilling some of the promises made before taking office, as rebuilding trust takes time and deliberate effort.

“Despite constant personal attacks from Opposition figures, including Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and the Opposition Leader, the prime minister said that insults and mockery on social media won’t derail the government’s mission to serve the rakyat,” said Tunku Nashrul.

The government has recently come under fire for its decision to reduce the RON95 petrol price from RM2.05 to RM1.99, and for providing a one-off RM100 cash assistance to all adult Malaysians.

While some Opposition leaders dismissed the move as trivial, Tunku Nashrul said it was a meaningful gesture in line with National Month celebrations — especially as it marks the first time all Malaysians, regardless of background, have received such direct support.

He also clarified that the recently announced aid — including the nationwide rollout of Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) starting 31 August — is not part of Budget 2026, which will only take effect next year.

“Instead, these initiatives are funded through responsible fiscal planning within the scope of Budget 2025.

“These measures are immediate and necessary, aimed at alleviating the cost-of-living pressures faced by the people now.

“Budget 2026, which will be tabled this October, will contain broader allocations for the following year,” said Tunku Nashrul.

The Prime Minister’s Office has also offered to brief Opposition leaders on basic budgetary principles, for those who may still be unclear about the difference between fiscal assistance and formal budget allocations.

“If there are no interruptions from ‘the grasshoppers by the sea’ like Sanusi and his allies, InsyaAllah, the Madani government will continue to deliver more prosperity for all Malaysians,” Tunku Nashrul said.