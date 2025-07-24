PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the lower RON95 petrol price and delayed toll hikes are meant to ease the burden on Malaysia’s M40 group.

Anwar, who’s also the finance minister, explained that while the B40 group typically uses motorcycles, which consume less fuel, the M40 group mostly relies on cars, leading to higher petrol costs.

“Now, if we look at RON95 priced at RM1.99 and the toll, if you’re in the B40 group and riding a motorcycle, fuel consumption is minimal. But for the M40, most use motorcars, which means higher fuel consumption,” he said during his speech at the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly.

Anwar said the government is not neglecting the M40 group, but stressed that implementation requires time.

“So when some in the M40 say the government is only considering the B40, it’s natural. We started not just with the B40, but with the hardcore poor, then moved up to B40, and now we’re extending to M40.

“That’s the situation. Which is why I’ve said, we need to be patient with its implementation. But at the very least, praise to God, for the M40 group, both the RON95 and toll subsidies are now also benefitting them and those in higher income brackets,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar announced a one-off cash aid of RM100 for all Malaysians aged 18 and above, as well as the lowering of the RON95 petrol price from RM2.05 to RM1.99 per litre once the fuel subsidy rationalisation is implemented later this year.

Anwar also announced the government’s plan to defer a scheduled toll hike this year as it aims to keep the cost of mobility low.

He said that his government is ready to compensate concessionaires, with the deferment expected to cost RM500 million.