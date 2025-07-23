KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Every Malaysian aged 18 and above will receive a one-off RM100 credit through MyKad starting August 31 under the expanded Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) initiative, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

The credit can be used at over 4,100 participating stores nationwide until the end of the year, benefiting an estimated 22 million people, he said in a special announcement today.

“Cost of living is something we have prioritised and do so carefully. We must admit that even if inflation in June 2025 was just 1.1 per cent, the rise in price of food and beverages have surpassed the average inflation rate,” Anwar said in a live-telecast speech.

The RM100 aid, the first ever universal cash handout programme, will be valid from August 31 2025 to December 31 2025. Recipients can use the credit to buy basic goods at more than 4,100 stores, including Mydin, Lotus, Econsave and Speedmart as well as selected sundry shops in all districts nationwide.

“If there are four members in a household and all are adults, the entire household will receive RM400 instead of just RM100,” Anwar explained.

Cheaper RON95

In another move to ease living costs, the government will reduce the price of RON95 petrol to RM1.99 per litre under a targeted subsidy scheme expected by year-end.

Some 18 million car and motorcycle users are expected to benefit from the cheaper petrol price, Anwar said.

“I’m sorry I could not have done this earlier. I was trying to draw foreign investments, spur growth amid a lacklustre economy. Now we are ready to reduce the price of fuel a little...even if the market cost of (RON95) is still RM2.50 (per litre),” he said.

No official announcement has been made about how the administration plans to distribute petrol subsidies once it’s recalibrated, but Anwar suggested today that the new system would use the MyKad.

“This new price will only be for citizens. Only those with MyKad will pay RM1.99. The rest will pay at market rate,” he said.

The price reduction is expected to happen before the end of September.

No toll hike this year and extra public holiday

Next to cheaper petrol for those eligible, the Anwar administration plans to defer a scheduled toll hike this year as it aims to keep the cost of mobility low.

The prime minister announced this morning that his government is ready to compensate concessionaires, with the deferment expected to cost RM500 million.

Among the tolled roads involved are Senai-Desaru (SDE), The Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2) highway, The Lembah Klang Selatan Expressway (SKVE), Lingkaran Luar Butterworth (LLB) and the Lebuhraya KL-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX).

Anwar also announced an extra public holiday on September 15 in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

“This holiday is meant to appreciate our unification and foster greater unity among us,” the prime minister said.