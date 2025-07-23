KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The mother of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin denied that she changed her clothes at home while her son was missing, despite a witness saying otherwise.

Ismanira Abdul Manaf testified at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court during her defence hearing on a neglect case.

According to Sinar Harian, the 30-year-old mother said she only went up to her apartment to check if Zayn Rayyan had returned by himself.

She explained that she spent less than five minutes inside to put down his school bag and other items.

Ismanira also disagreed with the suggestion that she met her neighbour, Rashidah Rajali, on the stairs twice that day.

The prosecution witness had previously told the court that she saw Ismanira twice in different outfits.

Rashidah claimed she first saw Ismanira wearing a white shirt and black trousers, and later saw her in different, darker patterned clothes.

Ismanira faces a charge under the Child Act 2001 for neglecting her son in a manner that could cause him physical injury.