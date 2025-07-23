KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has again teased an upcoming announcement described as an “extraordinary appreciation” for the people of Malaysia.

On his social media pages, Anwar posted a video of a campaign speech in which he makes an electoral pledge.

“I repeat: When we win the general election today, I will announce…” he says in the video, which is intentionally cut off at that point.

This was followed by a song excerpt asking Malaysians to “wait a little” for the announcement that is scheduled for 10.30am.

Last week, Anwar shared a poster bearing the phrases “Akan datang” (coming soon) and “Suatu penghargaan luar biasa untuk rakyat Malaysia” (an extraordinary appreciation for the people of Malaysia).

The poster also carried the slogan “Bersama Malaysiaku” (with my Malaysia), which has been used in recent government communications.

The lack of details has fuelled speculation that the message could relate to economic aid, new benefits, or a policy initiative ahead of National Day.

There is also speculation that it could be related to the government’s RON95 subsidy rationalisation.