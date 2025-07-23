KUALA LUMPUR, 23 July — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has identified the highways and expressways affected by the toll-rate freeze announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this morning.

He said 10 highways were due for toll rate increases under concession agreements signed by previous administrations.

“However, the Madani government deeply understands the cost of living pressures currently faced by the people.

“Therefore, this step to postpone toll rate increases is hoped to ease the burden on highway users,” the minister said in a statement after Anwar’s announcement.

The highways affected by the toll suspension are the Cheras-Kajang Highway (Grand Saga), KL-Kuala Selangor Highway (LATAR), New North Klang Straits Bypass (NNKSB), and Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE).

Also included are the East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX), and Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB).

The suspension is expected to benefit around 941,000 users, especially daily commuters travelling between home and work.

The minister said this move reflects the government’s effort to mitigate cost pressures for the rakyat.

To ensure continued operations and maintenance, the government will compensate the affected concession companies with over RM500 million through the Ministry of Finance.