KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — A total of 42 Creative Content Fund (DKK) applications from production companies in Sabah and Sarawak, worth RM7.43 million, have been approved from 2022 up to this month, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the approved applications covered various categories, including feature and short films, documentaries, marketing, scriptwriting and post-production, creating over 1,245 jobs.

“As of this month, the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has also received 36 applications for the Borneo TV Programme Fund and 24 for the Post-Production Fund. All applications are evaluated transparently and with integrity by a committee comprising professional panellists and ministry representatives,” he said.

He was speaking at the presentation of Creative Content Fund letters of acceptance to Sabah’s creative industry players in Sabah here yesterday night.

Also present were Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Finas chairman Datuk Hans Isaac, Finas chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Fahmi further said that under the DKK, 14 local production companies have been offered the Borneo TV Programme Fund, including six from Sabah.

He said the six Sabah companies received approvals amounting to RM1.15 million, expected to create over 200 new jobs.

“As for the Post-Production Fund, nine companies received offers, one of which is from Sabah. For Sabah, one project was approved with a value of nearly RM240,000, adding value to the post-filming process,” he said.

He added that the total amount approved for the seven Sabah companies under the Borneo TV Programme Fund and the Post-Production Fund stood at RM1.39 million.

Fahmi said various success stories have emerged through government grants and incentives, including the film ‘Blood Brothers: Bara Naga’, which grossed RM73.6 million, ‘Bleat!’ which made a mark at Cannes, and most recently, ‘Ejen Ali The Movie 2’, which opened in Indonesia with over 200,000 viewers in its first week.

Fahmi added that the Communications Ministry, through Finas, has agreed to collaborate with Borneo TV via the Borneo TV Programme Fund, with content produced by its recipients to also be aired on the Borneo TV platform.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the DKK has opened vast opportunities for the people of Sabah to showcase their stories, culture and heritage through various mediums such as films, documentaries and television programmes.

“Sabah possesses extraordinary sociocultural diversity – with more than 30 ethnic groups and over 200 sub-ethnicities. This makes the state one of the richest regions in terms of oral, visual and narrative culture, which deserves attention as a source of authentic content,” he said.

He added that Sabah’s natural beauty gives it a distinct advantage to be translated into creative content capable of attracting both local and international audiences.

The text of his speech was read out by Nizam. — Bernama