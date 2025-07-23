KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received 60 police reports from across the country as of last Wednesday, regarding the assembly scheduled to take place this Saturday in the federal capital.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the rally is expected to be attended by between 10,000 and 15,000 participants, involving a combination of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), students and the general public.

He said participants are expected to gather at five main locations, namely the National Mosque, Pasar Seni, Sultan Abdul Samad Masjid Jamek, Kampung Baru Masjid Jamek and a shopping complex in the capital before moving to Dataran Merdeka.

“To ensure the safety of public service users at the maximum level, personnel of public service operators and police will be increased at several stations involved,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Usuf said among the spots involved are the LRT stations at KL Sentral, Masjid Jamek, Pasar Seni, Dang Wangi, Plaza Rakyat and Bandaraya; as well as MRT and Monorail stations such as Muzium Negara, Merdeka, Bukit Bintang, Imbi, Raja Chulan, Bukit Nanas, Medan Tuanku and Chow Kit.

He said police expect traffic congestion heading towards the city centre due to the increase in the number of assembly participants entering the affected areas, but no road closures would be carried out.

“Organisers and participants are advised to comply with all existing regulations and laws during the assembly in line with the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly as provided for under the Federal Constitution. These provisions should be used prudently,” he said.

Commenting further, Mohamed Usuf said that among the prohibitions during the assembly included carrying weapons or sharp objects, firecrackers or flares, provocative banners, slanderous speeches, bringing children and actions against the instructions of the authorities.

“Strict action will be taken against any individual or group that causes chaos, riots or excessive provocation,” he stressed.

The public can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station for any inquiries.

On July 18, Mohamed Usuf was reported to have said that police had received notification on the gathering from the organisers at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

Following this, the police are deploying more than 2,000 personnel to provide security for the gathering, which is scheduled to take place on July 26. — Bernama