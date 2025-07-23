KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A mid-air brawl erupted on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Chengdu after a group of women allegedly refused to stop making noise while cabin lights were dimmed.

The incident took place on an Airbus A320 that departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 6.11pm on Monday and landed at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 10.13pm, The Daily Mail reported.

The trouble began when a man seated behind the women asked them to keep quiet, prompting a verbal exchange that escalated after he reportedly called them “stupid” and told them to “shut up.”

Footage from the flight shows a woman in green and a baseball cap leaning over the seat and repeatedly punching the man, who shielded himself behind his tray table.

A passenger who recorded the incident said the fight broke out midway through the four-hour journey when the women ignored requests to lower their voices.

She added that one woman’s mother joined the argument and two women physically attacked the man, blaming cabin crew for not defusing the situation earlier.

Although the cabin crew eventually intervened and calmed the passengers, Chinese police were waiting at the airport to question those involved.

Authorities from the Sichuan Provincial Public Security Department have launched an investigation, though it remains unclear whether any arrests were made.