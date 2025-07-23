KEPALA BATAS, July 23 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) is currently in the process of summoning the organisers of the e-Hati marriage motivation programme to record statements to assist in investigations into allegations that it contains obscene elements and dubious beliefs.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said JAIS has summoned several witnesses in relation to the case so far to assist in investigations being conducted under syariah crimes.

“The investigation into the case is still ongoing, so we are waiting for the results of the investigation and the investigation under the Penal Code which we have handed over to the police, but JAIS is also cooperating with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to see the progress (of the investigation).

“JAIS is also conducting an investigation under syariah crimes and JAIS is also calling witnesses to provide statements to assist in the investigation of the case,” he said.

He told reporters after officiating the Sinar Lestari Programme of the Islamic Economic Development Foundation of Malaysia (YAPEIM) in Penaga here which saw three heads of families received assistance to build their own new houses at the event.

Therefore, Mohd Na’im said his party is waiting for a complete report from JAIS regarding the programme.

The public was shocked by the revelation of a social media user regarding the e-Hati motivational programme run by a married couple which is said to contain lewd elements and suspicious beliefs.

Following this, a married couple including the founder of the company known as eHati along with four other individuals were remanded for three days to assist in investigations into the organisation of the motivational programme.

