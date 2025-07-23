KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Police have confirmed they are investigating cases linked to foreign intelligence agencies in Malaysia, as security is tightened to counter external threats and safeguard Palestinians residing in the country.

In a statement today, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) remains fully committed to protecting national security and sovereignty amid suspected foreign interference.

“There have been incidents reported and investigated by PDRM believed to have been orchestrated by foreign intelligence entities,” he said.

“Among them are two cases: one involving the kidnapping of a Palestinian national, and another involving the possession of six firearms — both allegedly linked to foreign operatives.”

Mohd Khalid said police are closely monitoring the entry of foreign nationals, working in coordination with key agencies such as the Immigration Department, the Border Control and Protection Agency and Interpol.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) remains vigilant in its efforts to prevent and address various external threats that could jeopardise national security,” he said.

“This includes any agendas driven by foreign intelligence agencies that may attempt to interfere with or undermine the country’s stability and sovereignty.”

The IGP also advised Palestinians living in Malaysia to maintain a low profile to avoid being targeted.

“Palestinians are advised to maintain a low profile to avoid becoming targeted individuals, and to report any suspicious activity to the police,” he said in the statement.

As part of its long-term strategy, he added that PDRM is strengthening cooperation with both local and international agencies through continuous intelligence sharing.

“PDRM is also engaged in strategic collaboration with relevant government agencies involved in national security through continuous exchange of information and perspectives at both national and international levels,” he said in the statement.

The IGP’s statement underscores Malaysia’s broader concern over foreign actors operating within its borders, particularly in light of heightened geopolitical tensions and covert activity in the region.

“PDRM remains committed to ensuring the security of Malaysia and the wellbeing of its people,” he added.