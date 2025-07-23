PAPAR, July 23 — The federal government’s latest cash handout and planned petrol price cut reflect its commitment to easing living costs, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He also said the assistance and incentives show that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his administration are serious about delivering relief where it matters most.

“Harga minyak turun, Anwar tak turun, tapi Harga RON95 turun,” Fahmi quipped during a media interview, which translates to, “Anwar is not going down, but the price of RON95 is”.

His remark was an apparent jab at the #TurunAnwar rally the Perikatan Nasional opposition is organising this weekend.

Earlier today, Anwar announced a one-off cash aid of RM100 for all Malaysians aged 18 and above, as well as the lowering of the RON95 petrol price from RM2.05 to RM1.99 per litre once the fuel subsidy rationalisation is implemented later this year.

Fahmi noted that the expanded cash aid under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme would cost the government RM2 billion and benefit 22 million Malaysians.

“Today’s announcements are proof that we are not just listening, but acting on the people’s concerns,” he said.

Fahmi added that the government has managed to strengthen the economy while maintaining low unemployment and attracting steady investment, despite global uncertainties.

He said the public could expect more announcements in the coming months, including the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan on July 31 and Budget 2026 in October, where deeper and more inclusive reforms will be unveiled.