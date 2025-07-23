IPOH, July 23 — A factory worker lost RM210,000 in life savings after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme advertised on Facebook.

The victim, known only as Chan, 47, said he came across the social media advertisement on March 26 promoting a high-return investment opportunity, which prompted him to invest.

He later contacted an individual named Linda via WhatsApp, who introduced herself as a remisier or investment intermediary.

“The investment seemed legitimate as I was instructed to download the ‘Citi CDT’ App from the Apple Store. The app verified, and I started by investing RM10,000 on the same day,” he said during a press conference at the Perak MCA Building today.

Chan went on to make five more transfers between April 2 and April 28 via online banking, cash deposit machines and over-the-counter transactions to four different bank accounts.

Chan added that he was later informed he would receive returns of nearly RM1.7 million, but only if he made an additional payment of RM190,472.40, supposedly to release the profits.

“After checking with several friends, they told me I had been scammed. I then lodged a police report at the Sungai Senam police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Yuen Chan How urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

“In the past, syndicates would use suspicious links to download fake apps. Now, they’re developing legitimate-looking apps that can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

“We also advise the public to be extremely cautious before investing. No legitimate investment scheme will ask you to make a payment just to withdraw your profits,” he said. — Bernama