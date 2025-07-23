KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A nineteen-month-old boy died, believed to have been mauled by dogs in an incident at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Buloh yesterday.

Sungai Buloh District Police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said police received a report on the incident at 8.40 am from a medical officer at the Emergency Department of the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“The child was brought to the emergency zone unconscious and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but there was no response. He was pronounced dead at 9.14 am.

“Initial checks revealed scratches and wounds on the victim’s head and body,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, initial investigations found that the child was brought to the hospital by his parents, an Orang Asli couple aged 31 and 29.

“The couple had just returned from work at about 8.15 am and found the door to their house open. They then discovered their son unconscious about 20 metres from the house, with several dogs near the body,” he said.

It is understood that the boy had been under the care of his uncle at the time and was believed to have been sleeping in the living room before he was noticed to be missing.

The body was sent to the Forensic Department of Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama