KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — City Hall (DBKL) and Immigration authorities have cracked down on businesses hiring undocumented foreign workers in a special “KL Strike Force” operation.

The joint effort targeted premises in Taman Pudu Ulu, Cheras that employed foreigners without valid permits.

During the sweep, Immigration officers checked passports and work documents as part of their enforcement duties.

DBKL issued 10 compound notices for offences ranging from illegal employment to obstructing public spaces.

Officers also took action against food outlets operating in unsanitary conditions, with pests found during inspections.

Two premises were ordered to shut, one licence was cancelled, and three others faced confiscation of furniture for blocking public walkways.

The enforcement drive also focused on unlicensed traders and businesses misusing their approved permits.

DBKL said it would continue its coordinated checks and urged the public to report any suspicious business activity.