IPOH, July 22 — Three senior citizens were killed and three others injured in a collision involving two vehicles at Kilometre 328.9 of the southbound PLUS Highway near the Tapah–Bidor stretch today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Sabarozi Nor Ahmad said the department received a distress call at 11.19am and deployed seven personnel to the scene.

The deceased were identified as Chong Ong, 77; Teh Kim Kai, 76; and Tan Ah Tak, 70.

“The crash involved a Toyota Vios and a Proton X50. One man in the Vios was injured, while five men were in the X50 — two were injured and three died at the scene,” he said in a statement.

The injured were handed over to medical personnel, while the deceased were confirmed dead at the scene and referred to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, Tapah police chief Supt Johari Yahya said all victims were taken to Tapah Hospital, adding that further details will be shared soon. — Bernama