SIPITANG, July 22 — Noraidah Lamat recalled that her daughter, Zara Qairina Mahathir, had always asked for ‘kek batik’ in the weeks before her death.

“For about a month, she kept asking for ‘kek batik’. I prepared it in two or three containers – one for her, one for her friends, and one for her roommates,” said Noraidah at their home in Kampung Kalamauh, about 7km from Sipitang town, on Monday.

“She always wanted to eat out, but at home, it was always kek batik. In fact, the Sunday before she returned to her hostel, she cooked ‘roti telur’. That was the last meal she made at home,” added the 45-year teacher whose daughter passed away last Thursday after she fell from a third-floor dormitory in Papar a day earlier.

“I was surprised… she was about to leave for her hostel but still wanted to cook for us.”

Although she was puzzled by Zara’s unusual request to return late to the hostel that day, Noraidah who teaches at a primary school in Sipitang, still reminded her daughter to follow the hostel rules.

“Normally, I would take her back by 11am and arrive there around 1 or 2pm, but that day she said, ‘Mama, Zara will go back late this Sunday, okay?’ I told her, that’s too late. The hostel’s latest check-in time is 3.30pm.”

Noraidah shared her heartbreaking memories when Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif visited her home on Monday and presented RM10,000 from the Sabah State Education Fund (TPNS) alongside other aid.

Arifin was joined by Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar and Qhazanah Sabah chairman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

On her daughter’s decision to enrol in boarding school, Noraidah said it had been Zara’s own wish.

“She wanted it. Many of her friends were in boarding schools, and she idolised me – she always imagined the joy of living in a hostel,” she said.

Noraidah reaffirmed her full cooperation with the police and called for a transparent, fair, and thorough investigation into her daughter’s tragic death.

The incident, which has since gone viral, sparked widespread outrage and speculation that Zara – a top-performing student – may have jumped from the third floor due to bullying.

Arifin, who is the State Education Exco, on Sunday assured that full cooperation will be given to police investigating the tragic death.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek had earlier expressed condolences, visited the family at the hospital, and pledged the ministry’s full cooperation with authorities. — The Borneo Post

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).