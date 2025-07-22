KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Comparative Study Task Force's final report on the proposed separation of powers between the attorney general (AG) and the public prosecutor will be presented to the Cabinet this month, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said the Cabinet had already agreed in principle to the reform, and that two task forces — one for comparative studies and another for technical implementation — had been set up.

“The final report from the Comparative Study Task Force will be submitted to the Cabinet in July.

“After that, the Technical Task Force will take over to work on how the separation will be implemented,” she said in a written parliamentary reply to Pulai MP Suhaizan Kayat.

Azalina said the comparative task force, which she led, carried out working visits to Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The delegation included MPs from both sides of the aisle, the Bar Council, Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), and the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department.

An interim report from the task force, she said, had outlined key policy issues such as appointment and dismissal powers, role clarity, institutional independence, transparency, and accountability.

It was tabled before parliamentary select committees in both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

Azalina added that doctrinal research involving nine countries — including Kenya, India, Hong Kong and South Africa — had also been completed, along with a public opinion study which showed strong support for separating the AG’s advisory role from prosecutorial powers.

The technical task force, she said, is chaired by the deputy law minister and comprises representatives from the Legal Affairs Division, AGC, Public Service Department, Finance Ministry, and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

“Overall, the proposed Bill is currently being finalised and will be tabled once it receives approval from the Cabinet,’ she added.