SHAH ALAM, July 22 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi has reportedly rejected allegations that leaders from his party had met with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to discuss defections from the current government.

He instead claimed that PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had approached Umno intermediaries and offered the prime minister’s post as part of a proposal to form a “backdoor government”.

“From what I was informed, it was he who made the first move to approach Umno intermediaries and offered the post of prime minister to Umno if the party agreed to the ‘backdoor government’ plan,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian, referring to Tuan Ibrahim.

“But that idea was never brought to or discussed in the Supreme Council. Even if it had been tabled, I would have been the first to speak up and strongly oppose it.”

Puad said Umno had no intention of reuniting with PN, which he described as the most untrustworthy partner in Barisan Nasional (BN)’s history.

“Tuan Ibrahim knows full well that Umno will not fall into the same trap twice. All of this is just a ploy to ensnare Umno. A Umno-PAS cooperation, let alone with Bersatu, is nothing more than a pipe dream.”

“Umno has had enough of PN. In BN’s history, PN is by far the most unreliable former partner,” he added.

He reiterated that the coalition between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been formalised and there would be no talks of new alliances, even with the Sabah state election looming.

PAS had recently claimed that Umno leaders had held secret meetings with PN figures to join a movement led by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In response, Tuan Ibrahim confirmed that such alleged meetings had taken place and expressed openness to Umno leaders willing to work with PN.