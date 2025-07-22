KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Police have received a police report about a 32-second video using images of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the video, which can be accessed via the TikTok account @DATUKZULKARNAIN77, is believed to have been produced using AI technology and was most likely part of a scam.

“The video appears to show Sultan Ibrahim giving a speech regarding an offer of financial assistance to Malaysians and urging people experiencing financial hardship to contact a person named ‘Datuk Zulkarnain’.

“The police stress that the content of the video is fake and is believed to have been produced using AI technology,” he said in a statement here today.

An investigation is ongoing under Section 419 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, he added. — Bernama