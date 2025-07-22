KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are expected to join the national delegation for the Malaysia-Indonesia annual consultation in Jakarta on July 29, where discussions will include matters related to the Sulawesi Sea.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the presence of the two leaders was crucial as any agreement related to the country’s borders must receive approval from these two state governments, while also allowing their views to be conveyed directly to Indonesia.

“This matter must be agreed to by the Sabah government. Therefore, on July 29, we will continue discussions in Jakarta, and the Sabah Chief Minister will be part of the delegation, as Sabah’s consent is required whenever there are discussions regarding the border,” he said.

“Official bilateral meetings and joint commissions are formal platforms, and for any official meeting involving Singapore or Indonesia, I always make it a rule to invite the Sarawak Premier and the Sabah Chief Minister to be part of the delegation. This will also be the case for the meeting on July 29,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) on whether the 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision regarding the sovereignty of Ligitan and Sipadan islands could affect the determination of the maritime boundary between Malaysia and Indonesia in the Sulawesi Sea, including the sovereignty of blocks ND6 (Block Y) and ND7 (Block Z).

