KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Works Ministry (KKR) requires additional allocation for road maintenance, as it is becoming increasingly urgent to ensure that infrastructure remains in optimum condition.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the main causes of road damage in Malaysia include weather factors such as heavy rain and heat, overloaded vehicles, and the natural lifespan of the roads.

“Typically, after 10 to 20 years, they need to be maintained to ensure they remain safe for use. However, we at the ministry are facing a shortage of funds.

“To properly maintain roads this year, we need RM4 billion. However, we only received RM2.2 billion – a shortfall of RM1.8 billion or 45 per cent. Nevertheless, we will continue efforts to secure a bigger budget for next year,” he said after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme yesterday.

Based on data from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), he said 13 per cent of road accidents are due to road conditions such as the absence of road markings, potholes, and inadequate lighting.

“Seven per cent are caused by vehicle-related factors, while human error remains the main contributor to road accidents at 80 per cent.

“The annual death toll from road accidents remains high at around 6,000, underscoring the need to address recurring causes, including factors related to road conditions," he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the MyJalan mobile application, launched in August 2023, has made it easier for the public to lodge complaints about damaged roads, with all reports accepted under the ‘no wrong door’ policy.

This includes complaints beyond the ministry’s jurisdiction, which are then channelled to the relevant agencies, such as the Rural and Regional Development Ministry for rural roads, the Housing and Local Government Ministry for municipal roads, and state Public Works Departments. — Bernama