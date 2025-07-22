KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming today called on critics to apologise to his ministry after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) found no criminal elements in the MyKiosk project.

Nga said the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (KPKT) had taken proactive steps by inviting the MACC to investigate the project following various allegations labelling it a “white elephant” and other claims of mismanagement.

“There were previously various allegations labelling this project a white elephant and so on. Because of that, the KPKT took the initiative to invite the MACC to investigate.

“When the MACC didn’t come to us, we went to them and handed over all the documents for their review,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

Nga said the MACC subsequently issued a statement confirming that there was no abuse of power, no criminal elements, and no signs of corruption related to the project.

“So to those who threw stones, don’t hide your hands. On behalf of all the hardworking KPKT staff who have been tirelessly helping the people, I demand that those who made slanderous accusations apologise,” he said.

Nga added that the MyKiosk initiative, which aims to provide standardised, low-cost business premises for small traders, remains part of the government’s agenda to support grassroots entrepreneurs.

In May, Parti Pribumi Bersatu information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz claimed that the MyKiosk project was wasteful and had turned into a white elephant.

Selangor MCA Youth also lodged a complaint with the MACC, urging an investigation into the funding and implementation of the RM250 million MyKiosk project.

Its chief, Tan Jie Sen, claimed that despite the large allocation, just over half of the kiosks were occupied.

Nga said as of July 2025, the occupancy rate for MyKiosk stood at 2,926 units (91.75 per cent), while MyKiosk 2.0 recorded an occupancy of 3,518 units (86.78 per cent).