KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Renowned women’s rights activist Theresa Lim Chin Chin has reportedly died at the age of 68 early yesterday.

Malaysiakini cited her son Daniel Jeyachristi Anthony confirming the death at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre over cancer complications.

“She was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this week. She was too weak to start chemotherapy and deteriorated further,” he was quoted saying.

Lim was formerly detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) during Ops Lalang on October 27, 1987, and released on June 3, 1988.

She had then been involved in All Women’s Action Society (Awam) and the Women’s Development Collective (WDC).

Her photograph had appeared on The Star’s front page on October 28, 1987 recording the ISA detention, labelled “Miss Lim Chin Chin – Aliran women’s leader”.

She later documented her 60-day solitary confinement experience in a published account.

After her release, she had continued her activism to the end of her life.

Former Batu MP Chua Tian Chang today mourned her death, saying her sacrifices had paved the way for today’s movements.

“Her unwavering spirit will continue to inspire us forward. Rest well Lim, your legacy lives on in our hearts as well as in the fight for justice.”

Activist Kua Kia Soong also paid tribute to Lim. They had both been detained under Ops Lalang.

“She suffered torture during her detention, especially during the first 60 days of solitary confinement. The trauma left her with an auto-immune disability that left her unwell for many years,” he posted on Facebook.

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng also paid his tribute in an Instagram post, calling the activist a “courageous and principled woman” who “dedicated her life to fighting for justice and women’s rights in Malaysia.”

He reflected on their shared experience of being detained during Operation Lalang in 1987, noting that despite the hardships, she “never wavered in her convictions.”

Guan Eng offered his condolences, adding, “Her lifelong commitment to justice and equality will never be forgotten.”